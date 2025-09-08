Future-ready food safety systems: Agilent-ICAR collaboration advances to next phase

It is also aimed at strengthening India’s position as a global exporter of grapes and unlock new market opportunities by enhancing transparency and trust in quality assurance. These efforts support laboratories and stakeholders in meeting evolving safety standards and enhancing confidence in India’s food supply chain.

Through joint workshops, webinars, and technical publications, Agilent and NRCG aim to promote knowledge exchange and best practices in analytical testing. These initiatives will help build capacity among food safety professionals and encourage the adoption of validated methods in government and commercial labs.

“We are proud to expand our collaboration with NRCG and contribute to the development of resilient, future-ready food safety systems," says Nandakumar Kalathil, Country General Manager, Agilent Technologies India.

"This partnership is not just about technology—it’s about building trust, enabling transformation, and supporting India’s role as a global leader in safe food production,” he added.

According to Dr. Kaushik Banerjee, Director of ICAR-NRCG, this partnership reflects the shared vision between the two to elevate food safety standards in India.

"By integrating Agilent’s technological capabilities with NRCG’s research expertise, we are creating a framework that supports innovation, regulatory compliance, and stakeholder empowerment,” he says.