Good news for Amazon sellers: Fee reductions and new AI tools ahead of festive rush

To further assist sellers in managing operations more efficiently, Amazon India has rolled out AI-powered listing tools. These tools help sellers create product listings up to 70 percent faster than before by automating parts of the catalog creation process. This enhancement allows sellers to quickly upload and manage their product offerings, which is especially important as the festive season approaches and consumer demand surges.

Along with fee cuts and new tools, Amazon India is strengthening its logistics network and providing additional GST support across various states. These improvements aim to simplify compliance processes and speed up deliveries, enabling sellers to serve customers more reliably during the busy shopping season.

The company’s focus on supporting small and medium-sized sellers, particularly those based in tier-II and tier-III cities, reflects its broader strategy of democratizing access to the e-commerce ecosystem. By lowering costs and providing advanced technology tools, Amazon India hopes to enhance seller competitiveness and drive sustained growth, not just during the festive season, but throughout the year.

According to industry analysts these changes could help Amazon sellers navigate market challenges and capitalize on the significant sales opportunities presented by India’s growing online shopping market.