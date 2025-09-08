Good news for Amazon sellers: Fee reductions and new AI tools ahead of festive rush

CHENNAI: Amazon India has announced significant changes aimed at supporting its network of 1.7 million sellers ahead of the 2025 festive shopping season. The company has cut seller fees across multiple product categories and introduced advanced AI-powered tools to help sellers improve efficiency and scale operations during this high-demand period. These initiatives come as festive sales in India are expected to grow by 27 percent this year, reaching an estimated Rs 1.2 lakh crore.
Under the new structure, Amazon India has lowered referral fees for a range of products. For example, the referral fee for apparel priced between Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 has been reduced from 15 percent to 11 percent. Similarly, fees for prescription drugs have been cut from 11 percent to 7 percent. In addition to these category-specific reductions, Amazon India has introduced a new program called "Sell More Save More." This scheme offers additional fee cuts to sellers as they increase their overall sales volume, encouraging them to grow their business on the platform.
To further assist sellers in managing operations more efficiently, Amazon India has rolled out AI-powered listing tools. These tools help sellers create product listings up to 70 percent faster than before by automating parts of the catalog creation process. This enhancement allows sellers to quickly upload and manage their product offerings, which is especially important as the festive season approaches and consumer demand surges.
Along with fee cuts and new tools, Amazon India is strengthening its logistics network and providing additional GST support across various states. These improvements aim to simplify compliance processes and speed up deliveries, enabling sellers to serve customers more reliably during the busy shopping season.
The company’s focus on supporting small and medium-sized sellers, particularly those based in tier-II and tier-III cities, reflects its broader strategy of democratizing access to the e-commerce ecosystem. By lowering costs and providing advanced technology tools, Amazon India hopes to enhance seller competitiveness and drive sustained growth, not just during the festive season, but throughout the year.
According to industry analysts these changes could help Amazon sellers navigate market challenges and capitalize on the significant sales opportunities presented by India’s growing online shopping market.