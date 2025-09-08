Hero MotoCorp appoints Harshavardhan Chitale as its new CEO

NEW DELHI: Hero MotoCorp has appointed Harshavardhan Chitale as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Monday, January 5, 2026, following approval of the Board of Directors. As part of this leadership transition, Vikram Kasbekar, Acting CEO, will work closely with Harsh to ensure a smooth handover.

Kasbekar will continue to serve on the Board of Hero MotoCorp as Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer.

Chitale served as the Global CEO of Signify’s €4 billion Professional Business (the global leader in lighting solutions), where he led a workforce of 12,000 employees across 70 countries, overseeing manufacturing, supply chain, product development, and digital transformation initiatives.