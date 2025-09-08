Hero MotoCorp appoints Harshavardhan Chitale as its new CEO

NEW DELHI: Hero MotoCorp has appointed Harshavardhan Chitale as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective Monday, January 5, 2026, following approval of the Board of Directors. As part of this leadership transition, Vikram Kasbekar, Acting CEO, will work closely with Harsh to ensure a smooth handover.
Kasbekar will continue to serve on the Board of Hero MotoCorp as Executive Director and Chief Technology Officer.
Chitale served as the Global CEO of Signify’s €4 billion Professional Business (the global leader in lighting solutions), where he led a workforce of 12,000 employees across 70 countries, overseeing manufacturing, supply chain, product development, and digital transformation initiatives.
Prior to that, he was the Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Philips Lighting India, where he executed the spin-off into a standalone, public company and cemented market leadership with a share twice that of its nearest competitor. He has also held top leadership roles as CEO and Board Member at HCL Infosystems and Honeywell Automation India.
An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, Chitale is also an active angel investor in emerging sectors such as EVs, clean energy, health-tech, and agri-tech.
“Harsh’s outstanding track record in driving growth, fostering innovation, and leading global transformation makes him the ideal leader for Hero MotoCorp at this pivotal moment,” said Pawan Munjal, Executive Chairman, Hero MotoCorp.
“His vision and dynamism will accelerate our journey across electric and emerging mobility, premiumization, digitalization, sustainability, and organizational renewal — shaping the future of mobility and beyond. With Harsh at the helm, Hero MotoCorp is well-positioned to realize its full potential and deliver enduring value to shareholders, customers, employees, and society at large,” added Munjal.