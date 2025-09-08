How to deal with too much news

Your reading habits primarily influence your financial situation. If you are following the news and feel overwhelmed, it is not surprising.Your reading will pull you in the direction of both greedand fear. Just like multipledirect and indirect factors influence rain in a region, multiple factors influencethe reasons why you buy or sell any asset. They could vary from a personal perspective to a broader view of the economy and market fundamentals.

Personal news

You have a development at home and need money. It could be anything from an emergency to an investment opportunity that you have been eyeing for a long time. You pull money out for reasons that have nothing to do with the big-picture news or market fundamentals. These are your needs, and they need to be addressed immediately. Similarly, you look to invest because you have inherited money or property or received a bonus. The primary reason for you is to put your wealth to work. You need to consider your best options based on your goals. There is a pattern emerging. The rich deploy money in multiple asset classes but primarily protect their capital. Salaried individuals are taking up systematic investment plans with mutual funds.

Big picture news

The world is in a tizzy in the aftermath of regional conflicts and tariffs imposed by the United States. It is challenging to predict which countries serve as havens for global capital. In an era of ‘might is right’, there is still a preference for dollar-denominated assets. That is despite credit ratings agencies downgrading America’s ‘haven’ status. Many countries hoarded US Treasury bonds as a safe-haven security. However, since the downgrade, many central banks have begun to hoard gold. That is reflected in the soaring gold price in 2025. It is the top-performing asset class and serves as an indicator of fear in global financial markets. Equity assets are the worst performers. There are select countries that are performing well, but the overall picture is mixed. Indian equity markets are drifting despite a credit rating upgrade and tax cuts.