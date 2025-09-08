‘India’s agri-input sector unaffected by US tariffs’

Coromandel International Ltd’s Gromor has inaugurated its 1,000th retail outlet, strengthening its presence in agri-solutions for farmers. In an interaction with Sanal Suvedan, Managing Director & CEO S Sankarasubramanian said the company is targeting 1,200 stores across India by the end of this year. He also spoke about the transformative role of artificial intelligence (AI) in agriculture. Edited excerpts:

How many agri-solutions products are available at Gromor retail outlets? Are they produced locally?

Gromor stores offer around 2,000 SKUs across the entire cropping lifecycle. These include seeds, fertilisers, organic products, specialty nutrients, crop protection solutions, biologicals, and farm implements—giving farmers access to end-to-end solutions under one roof. A significant share of these products is manufactured in-house at our 18 facilities, while we also collaborate with reputed third-party partners to fill portfolio gaps.

What is the revenue potential of a new outlet?

Revenue depends on multiple factors such as store location, farmer density, crop patterns, and competition. On average, a mature outlet contributes ₹2–4 crore annually. But more importantly, each outlet deepens customer engagement and strengthens market presence.

Are you planning to expand Aapla Gromor stores in Maharashtra?

Yes, Maharashtra is a key focus state. We currently operate 16 stores and are expanding aggressively. In Pune district alone, we are setting up 20 new Aapla Gromor outlets, including five near Kashti. The state’s strong agricultural potential and entrepreneurial farmers make it a priority market.

What are your pan-India expansion plans?

We plan to double our footprint from 1,000 stores over the next few years, with a strong presence in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, and newer markets in central and northern India. This year, we aim to add a store every day and expect to cross 1,200 outlets by December.

Do you offer soil-specific solutions?

Yes. Our solutions are customised to local soil and crop needs. Through soil testing and agronomic advisory at Gromor outlets, we recommend the right mix of nutrients, bio-inputs, and crop protection products. In 2024, we partnered with ICAR–NBSS&LUP, Nagpur, to introduce advanced soil- and crop-specific practices in Maharashtra, guided by scientific insights and farm advisories.