The Lies people tell themselves about not investing

In the course of the last few decades of investment behaviour that I have seen…let me tell you some of the lies that I have heard….

I am too young to start investing for retirement: Younger people do not like to hear about saving/investing for their retirement – it is just too far away.

My take: forget retirement, this gen will need money to eat from when they are between jobs. Job loss can happen at 32, while retirement may happen at 50.

I have no money to save or invest: I have heard this from people earning Rs. 9000 per month as well as from people TAKING HOME Rs. 1,84,000 per month. Need I say more?

I have so much debt, how can I invest: Well, assuming you have debt at 47% p.a. interest and a decent Index return of 13%p.a. – it makes more sense to finish repaying your loan. However, if your loans are not so badly priced, you need to keep investing while repaying the loan.

Subra I am in the defence forces my provident fund and pension will take care of my needs. It does not matter if I lose some money in Endowment plans – ulip or otherwise. Said one senior person. I have seen army people taken to the cleaners by Real Estate Agents.

‘Subra you talk too much about saving and investing..we are middle class and not in the GREEDY RICH CLASS…we do not need to worry so much about saving and investing.’ She was sure that Rs. 80L which would be available with her at retirement and that she was not worried about how long it will last.

I do not understand ANYTHING about markets. I need to know how the markets work and then I will start investing. Humorous? well, true.