12 TN-based cos get regulatory approval for IPOs

Tamil Nadu-based Jain Resources Recycling Limited (JRRL), a subsidiary of Jain Metal Group, has become the fifth company from Chennai to raise funds through an IPO in 2025 after receiving approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday. JRRL and 12 other firms recently received SEBI’s nod to float public issues.

Four other state-based firms — Lalithaa Jewellery, Veritas Finance Ltd, CIEL HR, and Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd — have also filed draft red herring prospectuses (DRHP) with SEBI.

Earlier this year, four companies from Chennai — Dr Agarwal Health Care Ltd, Sattva Engineering Construction, LGT Business Connextions Ltd, and FlySBS Aviation Ltd — were listed on the stock exchanges. Of these, Sattva debuted on Wednesday, while Sattva, LGT and FlySBS were listed under the SME category.

“Until now, companies from South India, particularly Tamil Nadu, were seen as conservative. With IPO markets booming, more investors are coming in. The entry of second- and third-generation leaders is also driving corporates to tap public markets. Moreover, investors see southern companies as attractive due to their honest management and stronger governance,” said Ambareesh Baliga, independent equity research analyst.

JRRL, engaged in non-ferrous metal recycling, reported a revenue of Rs4,485 crore in FY24, up from Rs3,107 crore in FY23. It plans to raise Rs2,000 crore through the IPO, including a fresh issue of Rs500 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs1,500 crore. Promoter Kamlesh Jain leads the company, whose portfolio includes lead, copper, and aluminium products. JRRL is also among the few Indian recycling firms with its lead ingot brand registered on the London Stock Exchange.