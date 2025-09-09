Apple launches iPhone 17 Series; starting price at Rs 82,900

Apple on Tuesday unveiled the iPhone 17 lineup at its annual launch event, introducing the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and all-new iPhone 17 Air — Apple’s thinnest iPhone ever. The iPhone 17 Air replaces the previous Plus model with a sleek, ultra-thin design.

The iPhone 17 starts at `82,900, while the iPhone 17 Air is priced at `1,19,900. The Pro and Pro Max models are priced at `1,34,900 and `1,49,900, respectively. Despite widespread expectations of a price hike, Apple has kept pricing relatively steady this year. Many analysts had predicted that the company might raise prices to offset the financial impact of new tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump.

These reciprocal tariffs are estimated to cost Apple up to $1 billion in the current quarter, yet the company appears to have absorbed the burden without significantly increasing retail prices.

The iPhone 17 Air features a 6.6-inch display and is just 5.5mm thick, making it the thinnest iPhone ever. It comes with a featherlight aluminum chassis, a single 48MP rear camera, and delivers impressive portrait and low-light performance through advanced computational photography. It also includes a 120Hz display, the new A19 chip, and a redesigned wireless charging "cutout" on the lower back for MagSafe. The base iPhone 17 comes with a 6.1-inch 120Hz ProMotion display and is powered by the A19 chip, delivering improved AI performance. It features a 48MP triple-camera system—upgraded from the previous 12MP setup—improved battery life, and USB-C with faster charging. It will be available in Black, Blue, Silver, Purple, and Green, with storage options ranging from 256GB to 1TB.