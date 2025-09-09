Apple unveils iPhone 17 series with A19 Pro chip, 48MP cameras, and longest battery yet

Apple on Wednesday, unveiled its latest iPhone lineup at the “Awe Dropping” event, introducing the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the iPhone Air. Billed as the most powerful iPhones ever, the new Pro models bring a redesigned camera system, a faster A19 Pro chip, and Apple’s longest-ever battery life, while the Air focuses on ultra-thin design and portability.
The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are powered by Apple’s cutting-edge 3-nanometre A19 Pro chip, paired with 12GB of RAM, compared to 8GB in the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air. Apple says the combination ensures seamless performance for years and supports advanced AI features, including the upcoming AI-powered Siri update expected next spring. The iPhone 17 runs on the A19 chip, a slightly lower-powered version of the Pro’s processor, but still significantly faster than the iPhone 16, with a 40% CPU performance boost and a 16-core Neural Engine for energy-efficient AI processing.
Apple has enhanced thermal management with vapor chamber cooling, allowing the phones to handle demanding tasks while keeping temperatures stable. The battery is larger than previous models, with capacity varying slightly depending on region and SIM configuration. eSIM-only models get a slight increase over those with a physical SIM.
Apple has overhauled the Pro cameras. Both the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max feature a 48MP main sensor designed for high-detail shots and improved low-light performance. The 8x telephoto lens offers a variable aperture, giving users creative control over depth of field, similar to high-end DSLR cameras. Video recording supports 8K, positioning the Pro models as tools for professional creators. The front camera has been upgraded to Apple’s Center Stage wide camera, enhancing video calls and selfies with automatic framing.
The iPhone 17 itself comes with a dual 48MP rear camera system, including a Fusion main sensor with f/1.6 aperture and sensor-shift optical image stabilization, plus a Fusion Ultra-Wide 48MP camera with macro capabilities. The main camera can double as a 2x telephoto lens. The front camera also features Center Stage for improved video calls.
Apple has refined the design across the lineup. The Pro models sport a dual-tone finish combining Ceramic Shield 2 glass and metal, achieving a unibody chassis with a wider-set camera layout. Titanium is no longer used. Display sizes are 6.3 inches for the iPhone 17 Pro and 6.9 inches for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, while the iPhone 17 comes with a 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display.
The ProMotion panel supports up to 120Hz refresh rates for smooth scrolling, a first for non-Pro iPhone models alongside the Air. Screens reach up to 3,000 nits peak brightness and include always-on display support. All models have IP68 dust and water resistance.
Apple claims the iPhone 17 Pro models offer the longest battery life ever in an iPhone. The standard iPhone 17 delivers up to eight hours more than the iPhone 16. iPhone 17 can charge up to 50 percent in 20 minutes with an optional high-wattage USB-C power adapter like Apple’s new 40W Dynamic Power Adapter with 60W Max.
All new iPhones run iOS 26 out of the box and support Apple Intelligence, Apple’s proprietary AI suite. This includes smarter Siri features, AI-powered camera enhancements, and improved performance across apps. Dual SIM support is included, with Nano + eSIM worldwide and eSIM-only models in select regions.
iPhone 17 Pro: ₹1,34,900
iPhone 17 Pro Max: ₹1,49,900
iPhone 17: ₹82,900
Pre-orders for the Pro models began September 9, while the iPhone 17 and Air will start September 12. General availability across India and globally is September 19, 2025.
Pro models: Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, Silver
iPhone 17: Lavender, Mist Blue, Sage, White, Black