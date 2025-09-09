Apple unveils iPhone 17 series with A19 Pro chip, 48MP cameras, and longest battery yet

Apple on Wednesday, unveiled its latest iPhone lineup at the “Awe Dropping” event, introducing the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the iPhone Air. Billed as the most powerful iPhones ever, the new Pro models bring a redesigned camera system, a faster A19 Pro chip, and Apple’s longest-ever battery life, while the Air focuses on ultra-thin design and portability.

Performance and chip upgrades

The iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max are powered by Apple’s cutting-edge 3-nanometre A19 Pro chip, paired with 12GB of RAM, compared to 8GB in the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air. Apple says the combination ensures seamless performance for years and supports advanced AI features, including the upcoming AI-powered Siri update expected next spring. The iPhone 17 runs on the A19 chip, a slightly lower-powered version of the Pro’s processor, but still significantly faster than the iPhone 16, with a 40% CPU performance boost and a 16-core Neural Engine for energy-efficient AI processing.

Apple has enhanced thermal management with vapor chamber cooling, allowing the phones to handle demanding tasks while keeping temperatures stable. The battery is larger than previous models, with capacity varying slightly depending on region and SIM configuration. eSIM-only models get a slight increase over those with a physical SIM.

Camera system

Apple has overhauled the Pro cameras. Both the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max feature a 48MP main sensor designed for high-detail shots and improved low-light performance. The 8x telephoto lens offers a variable aperture, giving users creative control over depth of field, similar to high-end DSLR cameras. Video recording supports 8K, positioning the Pro models as tools for professional creators. The front camera has been upgraded to Apple’s Center Stage wide camera, enhancing video calls and selfies with automatic framing.

The iPhone 17 itself comes with a dual 48MP rear camera system, including a Fusion main sensor with f/1.6 aperture and sensor-shift optical image stabilization, plus a Fusion Ultra-Wide 48MP camera with macro capabilities. The main camera can double as a 2x telephoto lens. The front camera also features Center Stage for improved video calls.