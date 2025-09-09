Auto retail sales grow just 2.84% in Aug; strong recovery expected in Sept on GST reforms

CHENNAI: India's automobile retail sector experienced a modest year-on-year (YoY) growth of 2.84 percent in August 2025, with total vehicle sales reaching 1,964,547 units compared to 1,910,312 units in the same month the previous year. This data, released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), highlights a mixed performance across various vehicle segments.

Passenger vehicles: Marginal growth

Passenger vehicle sales saw a slight increase of 0.93 percent YoY, totaling 323,256 units in August 2025, up from 320,291 units in August 2024. The initial part of the month witnessed strong consumer interest, driven by festive bookings and healthy inquiries. However, the latter half experienced a slowdown as customers postponed purchases in anticipation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, which were expected to reduce vehicle prices. This cautious approach led to a moderation in sales momentum.