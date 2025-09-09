GST rate rationalisation not enough to make cos invest: Jamshyd Godrej

Jamshyd Godrej, the chairman and managing director of the Rs 16,000-crore Godrej Enterprises Group, believes GST rate rationalisation is not enough to nudge the companies to invest in augmenting capacity, and that the economy needs big bang reforms of the 90s type, again.

Godrej said the government needs to usher in serious deregulation to push demand up and attract investments and he believes there are several avenues for that so that there is better ease of doing business.

“Nobody is going to invest unless the demand is clear,” Godrej told reporters here Tuesday when asked why private capex is still the biggest missing cog in the growth wheel.

“Private firms will increase capital expenditure only if the demand is clear and more needs to be done beyond the recent rationalisation of goods and services tax (GST) rates in order to ensure ease of doing business,” he explained while talking to reporters announcing a rebranding of the group entity Godrej Interio under which the second largest revenue head of the group plans to increase revenue and market share in the near-term. It plans to nearly treble the revenue from around Rs 3,500 crore in FY25 to Rs 10,000 crore by 2029.

To achieve this annual growth of 25% over the next three-four fiscal, the company also announced a 50% increase in store opening in the next three years to 1,500 stores of which 300 will be in the business to consumer segment and 200 in the business to business vertical. The company will also invest Rs 300 crore for this expansion which also includes extending the reach of the online presence and product development.

On GST rate cuts, Godrej said, this was only rationalisation of the rates, which anyway was long overdue as the initial rollout had too many rates. But this will not lead to more consumption and thus in private capex, he said.