Markets end firm at home as investors eye western trends for direction

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, Indian equity markets closed higher for the second consecutive session, driven by positive global cues and strong domestic performance in key sectors.

The Nifty 50 index ended at 24,868.60, registering a gain of 0.39%. The BSE Sensex closed at 80,969 points, up by 0.3 percent. Midcap and smallcap indices also saw upward movement, rising by 0.2 percent each.

The rally was primarily led by strong performances in the Information Technology (IT) sector, with companies like Infosys, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra recording notable gains. Investor sentiment remained positive amid hopes for a US interest rate cut in the near term and easing crude oil prices. However, analysts caution that the upside could be tempered by risks of production losses in key sectors, which may amplify supply-side pressures and raise food inflation concerns.