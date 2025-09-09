Markets end firm at home as investors eye western trends for direction

CHENNAI: On Tuesday, September 9, 2025, Indian equity markets closed higher for the second consecutive session, driven by positive global cues and strong domestic performance in key sectors.
The Nifty 50 index ended at 24,868.60, registering a gain of 0.39%. The BSE Sensex closed at 80,969 points, up by 0.3 percent. Midcap and smallcap indices also saw upward movement, rising by 0.2 percent each.
The rally was primarily led by strong performances in the Information Technology (IT) sector, with companies like Infosys, Wipro, and Tech Mahindra recording notable gains. Investor sentiment remained positive amid hopes for a US interest rate cut in the near term and easing crude oil prices. However, analysts caution that the upside could be tempered by risks of production losses in key sectors, which may amplify supply-side pressures and raise food inflation concerns.
Looking ahead, market participants expect further momentum, but with a careful watch on domestic inflation trends and monsoon developments, which play a critical role in influencing agricultural output and supply chains.
In the global context, Western markets are showing mixed signals. The major US indices are trading slightly higher in early sessions:
The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) is trading at $648.83, up by 0.22 percent.
The Dow Jones ETF (DIA) is at $456.20, up 0.26 percent.
The Nasdaq ETF (QQQ) is trading at $578.87, up 0.46 percent.
Despite these modest gains, investor caution prevails as markets await important economic data and decisions from the US Federal Reserve. There is widespread speculation about a possible interest rate cut to boost economic growth, but concerns remain regarding inflationary pressures and global geopolitical risks. This mixed outlook suggests that volatility is likely to continue in the near term.
Overall, Indian markets remain in positive territory, supported by strong domestic sectors and positive global cues, while Western markets tread carefully, driven by economic indicators and policy decisions in the US.