Markets, rupee, and gold rally as investors eye Fed rate cut; oil prices slip

CHENNAI: India’s stock markets continued their rally on Tuesday, supported by positive global cues and expectations of a US interest rate cut. The Nifty 50 index rose by 0.25 percent to 24,835, while the BSE Sensex gained 163 points to 80,951 as of mid-morning. All major sectors recorded gains, with mid-cap and small-cap stocks rising by 0.2 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively

The information technology sector led the rally, rising 1.4 percent, with Infosys shares surging 3.4 percent following its announcement of a planned share buyback. Investor optimism was bolstered by weaker-than-expected US job data for August, which increased the likelihood of an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. This further supported flows into emerging markets like India.