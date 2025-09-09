PM Modi, British PM Starmer to address Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai next month

MUMBAI: The organisers of the 2025 edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF), which over the years has become the world’s largest fintech conference, said the star speakers of the summit, scheduled for October 7-9 in Mumbai, will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer.
Explaining the objective and vision of the conference, Kris Gopalakrishnan, chairman of the GFF advisory council, told reporters here Tuesday that the presence of two prime ministers will galvanise the summit into a thought leadership platform to map a sustainable path for equitable progress, and reshape finance to be more inclusive, agile, and resilient.
At the latest edition of the GFF, he said the industry will have the rare opportunity to obtain guidance from the highest, visionary leaders of the two countries on how to make the best of these opportunities.
The movers and shakers of the global fintech ecosystem will converge under one roof for three days at the event organised by the Payments Council of India, the National Payments Corporation of India and the Fintech Convergence Council.
The summit is supported by the Union ministry of electronics and information technology, the department of economic affairs and the department of financial services, the department of promotion of industry and internal trade, commerce and industry ministry; the new, emerging and strategic technology division of the foreign ministry, RBI, Sebi, Irdai and the International Financial Services Centres Authority.
Policymakers, central bankers, industry captains, investors, and academicians will deliberate on how to leverage fintech to build a better world, in alignment with the overarching theme of GFF: ‘Empowering finance for a better world powered by AI’.
GFF will also see participation from renowned international regulators such as the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Deutsche Bundesbank of Germany, Banque de France, and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority Finma.
Other key speakers who will address the summit include finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister of electronics and information technology, and information & broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, RBI governor Sanjay Malhotra, and Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey.
The organisers expect the summit to have over 1 lakh attendees, 7,500 companies, 800 speakers, 400 exhibitors, and over 300 sessions, including product launches, workshops, hackathons, fintech awards, and networking events.