PM Modi, British PM Starmer to address Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai next month

MUMBAI: The organisers of the 2025 edition of the Global Fintech Fest (GFF), which over the years has become the world’s largest fintech conference, said the star speakers of the summit, scheduled for October 7-9 in Mumbai, will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer.

Explaining the objective and vision of the conference, Kris Gopalakrishnan, chairman of the GFF advisory council, told reporters here Tuesday that the presence of two prime ministers will galvanise the summit into a thought leadership platform to map a sustainable path for equitable progress, and reshape finance to be more inclusive, agile, and resilient.

At the latest edition of the GFF, he said the industry will have the rare opportunity to obtain guidance from the highest, visionary leaders of the two countries on how to make the best of these opportunities.

The movers and shakers of the global fintech ecosystem will converge under one roof for three days at the event organised by the Payments Council of India, the National Payments Corporation of India and the Fintech Convergence Council.