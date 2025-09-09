SAT asks Sebi not to press for personal hearing with Jane Street till Nov 18

Come and explain your trading strategy to us in person on September 15, then we can think about appropriate action on your request and also think about revoking our previous actions against your client. Just explain to us how you were trading in the manner you were doing. ”To this the tribunal asked Sebi to file a reply as to why it cannot share any more documents with Jane Street.

Sebi sought three weeks to file the reply citing reasons for not sharing any more information with the US firm, which the tribunal accepted and then said, “till the matter is heard next time, which is November 18, Sebi will not press for a personal hearing from the petitioner.”

The Securities and Exchange Board had on July 3 temporarily barred Jane Street from trading for alleged manipulation of indices, primarily the Bank Nifty on expiry days. Accusing Sebi of refusing to allow full inspection of all relevant and relied upon material, it said while it was inspecting some of the documents the Sebi had relied on to issue the interim order by the whole time member Ananth Narayan G, it came across an internal surveillance report of Sebi in December 2024 that had been unable to conclude manipulation by Jane Street entities in the two key indexes.

One of the key contentions of Jane Street is that Sebi’s own integrated surveillance department (ISD) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) had previously concluded there was no manipulation, and in spite of these findings, the Sebi had formed a new team and reversed its stance without explanation, according to a Reuters report. In its appeal, Jane Street said, “the impugned orders have been issued in gross derogation of the provisions of the Sebi Act and of the ratio of numerous judgments of various courts, including the Supreme Court, the Bombay High Court, and the tribunal itself.