Tata Sons likely to remain unlisted

On retaining Tata Sons in the upper layer NBFC list under the scale-based regulatory framework for NBFCs issued on October 22, 2021, the RBI said “it is without prejudice to the outcome of its application for de-registration, which is under examination.”

Tata Sons had formally applied to cancel its NBFC registration in August 2024. According to the scale-based regulatory framework, RBI has classified large non-banking companies NBFC-BL or base layer, middle layer (ML), upper layer (UL) and top layer (TL) based on their asset size. The new framework demands all upper layer NBFCs to be publicly listed before September 30, 2025.

“Tata Sons has complied with all the stipulations put forth by the central bank to hold Tata Sons as an unlisted company, including squaring off debt and surrendering the NBFC licence,” one of the sources told TNIE Monday.

The second source said the RBI has however, wants the two major shareholders of Tata Sons—Tata Trusts and the Mistrys, to take a unified decision in the matter of not-listing.

“Currently, it looks like a divided house with the SP group favouring listing the holding company. So RBI wants a unanimous decision by both the shareholder groups,” the second source said.

Sources had told this paper earlier that the AGM of Tats Sons held on August 14, had unanimously decided to remain a private entity. A formal communication from the RBI is expected after its shareholders formally communicate their final decision to the regulator on whether they would like to retain Tata Sons as an unlisted entity, the second source added.

Before surrendering its upper layer non-banking financial company licence to the RBI in August 2024 to avoid mandatory listing, it had repaid over Rs 20,300 crore in debt between March 2023 and March 2024, leaving only a small amount of non-convertible debentures and preference shares, and thus meeting one of the main conditions to remain a private, closely-held company, which provides it with greater strategic flexibility and control over its operations.

Some stakeholders, including the Shapoorji Pallonji group and some members of Parliament had expressed concerns about the interconnectedness of Tata Sons with listed group companies and the potential impact on public shareholders if the mandatory listing is bypassed. As of March 2024, Tata Sons was net debt-free with a net cash balance of Rs 2,670 crore, down from a net debt of Rs 20,642 crore. The debt reduction was fueled by strong performance in FY24, which saw a 57% surge in net profit to Rs 34,654 crore in FY24and robust dividends from its subsidiary companies, particularly the cash-cow TCS, which also chipped in with Rs 19,000 crore.