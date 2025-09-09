Uneven rains cloud crop prospects: Why September is critical for Indian agriculture

Monsoon Progress in 2025

This year, the southwest monsoon arrived early, on May 24, enabling farmers to advance sowing of paddy, maize, cotton, pulses, and key horticultural crops such as onions, tomatoes, okra, and bananas. By June 29, the monsoon had covered the entire country a day ahead of schedule. As of September 2, cumulative rainfall stood approximately 7 percent above the long-term average, with Jharkhand, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Telangana recording above-normal rainfall.

Punjab faces heavy crop losses

Punjab received 74 percent above-normal rainfall in August, leading to the flooding of about 70,000 hectares out of its 4.24 million hectares of arable land. Paddy, sugarcane, and cotton fields were extensively submerged across several districts. Key risks of such a flood include:

Paddy (tillering stage): Waterlogging may cause yellowing leaves, stunted growth, and yield loss of 5–10 percent.

Sugarcane: Prolonged submergence increases the risk of red rot, reducing cane and sugar yields by 5–10 percent and impacting juice quality.

Cotton (squaring stage): Flower drop and pink bollworm infestations may cause 15–20 percent yield reduction and affect fiber quality.

Horticultural crops also suffered significant damage. Early cauliflower yields in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Moga, Kapurthala, Gurdaspur, and Pathankot districts are expected to decline by 10–15 percent. Tomato transplanting was delayed, and guava and pear orchards exhibited moderate vulnerability to fungal diseases and pest attacks, threatening yield and quality.