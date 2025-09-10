Disclose assets of Sunjay Kapur, Delhi High Court tells Priya amid ‘will forgery’

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked Priya Sachdeva Kapur to disclose all movable and immovable assets belonging to her late husband Sunjay Kapur as of June 12, the day of his death.

The diktat by the court comes as a legal battle between the different members of late billionaire Sunjay Kapur intensifies with his children from former wife Karisma Kapoor alleging that Priya has forged a will to take over their father’s massive property.

The court has given Priya two weeks to file her reply and another week for the rejoinder. The case will be heard next on October 9, when it will decide on Karisma Kapoor’s children’s request for an interim injunction.

The court also questioned Priya Kapur on why she was unwilling to share a copy of the will with Karisma Kapoor’s children. The will, dated March 21, 2025, reportedly leaves Sunjay Kapur’s entire personal estate to his third wife, Priya Sachdeva Kapur. Priya Kapur, however, claimed in the court, that the two children of Sunjay Kapur from his former wife Karisma Kapoor - Samaira Kapur, 20, and the 15-year-old minor son - have already received Rs 1,900 crore from the family trust (RK Family Trust).

Reports, citing sources, said that children have no access to assets worth Rs 1,900 crore from their father’s family trust.

The children, seeking one-fifth share each in their father’s assets, moved the high court seeking shares in the assets of the late businessman and questioned the authenticity of his will which they allege was forged by Priya to gain control over the assets. Priya’s counsel argued before Jyoti Singh, “Not as if people are left on streets.”