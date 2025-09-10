Indian markets gain on US trade hopes, IT stocks lead; rupee weakens slightly

CHENNAI: Indian stock markets continued their upward trend in midmorning trade on Wednesday, supported by optimism over progress in US-India trade discussions and expectations of a US interest rate cut. The Nifty 50 index rose by 0.49 percent to 24,991.25, while the BSE Sensex gained 0.5 percent or 386 points to reach 81,506.04 in the midmorning trade. This marks the fifth consecutive day of gains for the indices, though they remain about 5.4 percent below their all-time highs recorded last year.

Among sectors, IT stocks led the rally, gaining around 2 percent as investors reacted positively to the prospects of strong demand for Indian technology services and a likely easing of global monetary policy. Mid-cap and small-cap indices also rose by 0.5 percent, indicating broad-based strength across the market.

Export-oriented sectors such as textiles and seafood saw notable gains. Stocks like Apex Frozen and Avanti Feed rose after the European Union cleared additional Indian fishery export facilities, boosting market confidence.