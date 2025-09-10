Inflows into equity schemes dip 22% in August, but fund managers say it's nothing to worry about

MUMBAI: Despite remaining in the green zone, the mutual funds industry reported declining trends in net inflows in almost all categories. Net inflows into equity schemes sharply declined 22% in August, and the for-long-red-hot SIPs witnessed a marginal 1% decline in inflows, thus pulling down the overall industry AUM marginally.

The declines are nothing to worry about, according to fund managers, as the July inflows were exceptionally high, rising over 80% on-month and setting an unusually elevated benchmark that was unlikely to be sustained. Also, after the aggressive allocations in July, especially in sectoral and thematic funds, which recorded their highest-ever monthly inflows, some moderation in fresh investments was expected, they said.

August showed net equity inflows declining by 22% to Rs 33,430 crore from Rs 42,702.35 crore in July and Rs 23,587 crore in June, the industry lobby Amfi said Wednesday. This marks the 54th consecutive month of positive equity flows, underlining consistent investor appetite.

On the other hand, SIP inflows were down to Rs 28,265 crore in the reporting month, a slight decline of 1% from July, yet asserting that SIPs remain a preferred investment route for retail investors. In July the inflows were the highest at Rs 28,464 crore.

Due to the losses in equities, the industry’s overall assets under management also declined marginally to Rs 75.18 trillion from Rs 75.35 trillion in July and Rs 74.41 trillion in June, Amfi said.