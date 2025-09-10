Urban Company IPO: To subscribe to or not?

The company's financial performance has been on a strong growth trajectory. A notable turnaround was achieved in Fiscal Year 2025, where the company swung to a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 240 crore, a remarkable improvement from a loss of Rs 93 crore in FY24. This profitability comes on the back of robust revenue growth, which climbed from Rs 637 crore in FY23 to Rs 1144 crore in FY25. The company's EBITDA also improved, turning positive at Rs 11 crore in FY25.

Urban Company's business model is a key differentiator in the online services market. Operating in 51 cities across India, the UAE, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia, the company uses a hyperlocal, full-stack approach. This involves not only connecting consumers with professionals but also investing in their training, certification, and providing them with high-quality tools. This model has led to a high customer satisfaction rating and strong repeat business, with the company having served over 14.59 million unique consumers.

Despite these strengths, the company's IPO note highlights several potential risks. These include a heavy reliance on a network of independent gig workers, which could pose challenges related to labor practices and margins. Additionally, some of its newer business lines, like 'InstaHelp', have a limited operating history, and their long-term scalability and profitability are yet to be fully proven. The platform is also exposed to data security and regulatory risks.

The IPO aims to capitalize on the company's significant growth and profitability turnaround. While the use of proceeds for technological and marketing investments signals a forward-looking strategy, investors will also need to weigh the inherent risks associated with a gig-economy-based business model and its operational complexities. The company's ability to maintain its growth trajectory and manage these risks will be a critical factor in its post-listing performance.

IPO Valuation

Implied market cap at the upper price band of Rs 103 is Rs 14,783 crore. The IPO is valued at a P/E ratio of 61.6x based on FY25 PAT of Rs 240 crore. This is a high ratio, typical for a high-growth, tech-enabled company in a nascent market.

According to analysts the valuation is not cheap, but it is justified by the enormous addressable market and low online penetration. The company's dominant leadership position and strong brand, according to analysts, also supports high valuations.

Besides, they feel the company has multiple levers for future growth -- deeper penetration, new categories, international expansion and product sales.