Biocon opens first US manufacturing facility in New Jersey

NEW DELHI: Biocon Limited on Wednesday announced the inauguration of its first US manufacturing facility in Cranbury, New Jersey, through its wholly owned subsidiary Biocon Generics Inc (BGI).

The oral solid dosage facility, acquired from Eywa Pharma Inc. in 2023, has been upgraded with an investment of over $30 million and has an annual production capacity of 2 billion tablets. Some products have already been commercialized, with several more in the pipeline, the company said.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was the guest of honour at the inauguration, which was attended by Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, CEO and MD Siddharth Mittal, and industry stakeholders.