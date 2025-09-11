Biocon opens first US manufacturing facility in New Jersey

NEW DELHI: Biocon Limited on Wednesday announced the inauguration of its first US manufacturing facility in Cranbury, New Jersey, through its wholly owned subsidiary Biocon Generics Inc (BGI).
The oral solid dosage facility, acquired from Eywa Pharma Inc. in 2023, has been upgraded with an investment of over $30 million and has an annual production capacity of 2 billion tablets. Some products have already been commercialized, with several more in the pipeline, the company said.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy was the guest of honour at the inauguration, which was attended by Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, CEO and MD Siddharth Mittal, and industry stakeholders.
Mazumdar-Shaw described the facility as a “new chapter” in Biocon’s global expansion. “More than a milestone, it is a reaffirmation of our purpose to serve patients wherever they are,” she said, adding that the plant strengthens supply reliability and creates opportunities in the US healthcare ecosystem.
Mittal said the US presence will bring the company closer to patients and healthcare providers. “The proximity allows us to deliver our vertically integrated, high-quality medicines more efficiently while ensuring supply chain resilience,” he said.
Governor Murphy welcomed the investment, calling it a boost to New Jersey’s reputation as the “medicine chest to the world.”
Biocon, which went public in 2004, develops and markets biologics, biosimilars, and complex generics across global markets. The company said the New Jersey facility will play a critical role in expanding access to affordable therapies for patients in the US and beyond.