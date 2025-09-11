Daily cap for person-to-merchant payments via UPI raised to Rs 10 lakh in key sectors from September 15

MUMBAI: The National Payments Corporation (NPCI) has said the daily transaction limits for person-to-merchant (P2M) payments through the ubiquitous unified payments interface (UPI) will be hiked from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh in key sectors from September 15. However, the daily limit for person-to-person (P2P) payments remains unchanged at Rs 1 lakh per day.

The move is aimed at allowing larger commercial payments for categories such as insurance, capital markets and travel.

NPCI will now facilitate larger UPI payments in key sectors, making digital transactions more seamless for high-value purchases while maintaining security protocols. Users will be able to execute a transaction of up to Rs 10 lakh in 24 hours for specific, verified merchant categories, solely for P2M payments, it said.

The increase in UPI limits for insurance and capital markets offers users greater convenience and flexibility, making high-value payments simpler and faster.