Indian markets edge higher; rupee weakens, gold gains amid global uncertainty

In the derivatives segment, Nifty September futures closed at 25,110, trading at a premium of 104.5 points over the spot index. This indicates a positive market sentiment as participants positioned themselves ahead of upcoming corporate earnings and macroeconomic data releases.

The Indian Rupee ended the day slightly weaker, closing at ₹88.12 per US Dollar, a depreciation of 0.06 percent compared to the previous session. The currency’s marginal weakening was attributed to persistent global uncertainties, including volatile crude oil prices and expectations of tightening global monetary policy, as well as domestic inflation concerns. A weaker rupee may exert some pressure on India’s import bills, particularly for crude oil and other commodities.

In the commodities market, Gold (24K) edged higher, closing at Rs 11,052 per gram, up by Rs 1, as investors continued to view gold as a safe haven amid geopolitical and economic concerns. The ongoing festive season also contributed to demand. In contrast, Silver prices saw a slight decline, ending at Rs 129.90 per gram, down by Rs 0.10. Crude oil prices remained volatile, tracking global supply-demand dynamics and geopolitical developments, but ended the day largely unchanged.

Overall, market participants are closely watching the upcoming US inflation data, global central bank actions, and domestic corporate earnings. The current market trend suggests cautious optimism, supported by selective sectoral rallies, though global headwinds and currency fluctuations remain key risks to monitor in the near term.