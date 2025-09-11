Infosys to announce Rs 10,000–15,000 crore share buyback today

The buyback comes at a time when Infosys shares are trading at attractive valuations relative to historical levels and industry peers. Analysts view this as an opportunity for the company to optimise its capital structure and offer shareholders an efficient way to benefit from excess cash reserves.

While buybacks generally do not change the overall market capitalisation, they reduce the number of outstanding shares, thereby potentially boosting per-share earnings and supporting the stock price in the near term. Investors will also be keen to see the specific price band and timing details once the announcement is made.

Overall, the buyback is seen as a strategic move to strengthen investor sentiment, particularly in the face of broader market volatility and sector headwinds in the IT industry. Long-term investors are expected to view the announcement positively, though short-term price movements may remain volatile depending on market reaction.