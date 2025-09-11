Patanjali Foods shares fall 66.7% on ex-bonus; move to boost liquidity

CHENNAI: Shares of Patanjali Foods witnessed a sharp fall of 66.7% on Thursday as the stock turned ex-bonus following the company’s announcement of a 2:1 bonus issue. This steep decline was purely a technical adjustment in line with the bonus issuance, and does not reflect any fundamental change in the company’s valuation or market capitalisation.
With the bonus issue, shareholders now hold three shares for every one share they previously owned. Correspondingly, the stock price was adjusted downward to reflect this increase in share count, resulting in a proportional decline in price. For investors, the overall value of their holdings remains unchanged, as the total market capitalization of Patanjali Foods stays intact.
The primary objective behind the bonus issuance is to improve stock liquidity and enhance retail investor participation. By increasing the number of outstanding shares, the company aims to make its shares more accessible to a broader base of investors, potentially improving trading volumes and market activity.
Market analysts view this development as a standard corporate action, designed to boost investor interest rather than signal any operational concerns. However, such large percentage movements can often trigger short-term volatility and speculative trading, especially in thinly traded stocks.
Investors are advised to focus on the long-term prospects of Patanjali Foods, including its business fundamentals and market strategy, rather than reacting to mechanical price adjustments related to the bonus issue.