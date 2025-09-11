S&P says non-banks likely to add 21-22% more to growing loan books FY26, 27

"Stricter underwriting standards for these finance companies will rein in growth plans and defuse risk buildup for this financial niche," said S&P credit analyst Geeta Chugh in a report.

It can be noted that S&P’s global rival Moody’s owned Icra Ratings had Wednesday forecast a tepid 15-17% loan growth for the NBFC sector while banks, they said, would add 10.3-11.5% more to their loan books this fiscal.

S&P said a key driver for the domestic NBFC sector is its strong presence in retail lending, which is still underpenetrated.

Upper-layer BFCs have strong capital levels which will support high loan growth and provide downside buffers, it Chugh said, adding they also expect earnings momentum to sustain, with slightly higher net interest margins over the next two years. This will add to the core capital buffer.

At the same time, some slowdown in certain products is likely to continue due to a stronger focus on risk management. This is reflected in improved underwriting--lending primarily to low-risk customers and with generally low loan approval rates.

Tighter regulatory supervision in some lending niches, including gold-backed loans, could also rein in asset expansion, she added.

"Asset quality is holding up, though some pockets of stress persist in microfinance and unsecured loans," she said, noting that this stress can be attributed to rapid growth and exuberant lending practices directed towards borrowers with weak credit profiles, without adequate consideration of their repayment capacity.

For instance, she said last fiscal, around 20% of microfinance borrowers held loans from four or more lenders. Unsurprisingly, these borrowers are currently experiencing significant financial stress. On an industry-wide basis, credit costs surged to around 9% last fiscal, and she anticipates this will exceed 5% this year as well.