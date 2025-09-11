SpiceJet secures $89.5 million liquidity boost through Carlyle settlement

NEW DELHI: Low-cost carrier SpiceJet Ltd has reached a settlement with Carlyle Aviation Partners, unlocking $89.5 million in liquidity that will support the airline’s restructuring and balance sheet strengthening efforts.

As part of the agreement, the airline will gain access to $79.6 million in cash maintenance reserves for future aircraft and engine maintenance, along with $9.9 million in maintenance credits to offset lease obligations, SpiceJet said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.

The deal also involves restructuring of certain lease obligations worth $121.18 million, combined with the issuance of equity shares aggregating $50 million. Additionally, if Carlyle realizes proceeds above $50 million from the sale of these shares, a portion of the excess will be used to offset SpiceJet’s future lease obligations.