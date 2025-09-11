TVS launches India’s first hyper sport scooter in Chennai

CHENNAI: TVS Motor Company launched the NTORQ 150 Hyper Sport scooter on Thursday in Chennai. Targeting the Gen Zs, the ex-showroom price of the vehicle is Rs 1,19,000. It is India’s first hyper sport scooter. The vehicle is powered by a 149.7cc engine and has two different variants with six separate colour palettes.

The two variants are NTORQ 150 and NTORQ 150 TFT cluster. NTORQ 150 will be produced in the Mysuru plant of the company.

Talking to reporters on GST rationalisation, Aniruddha Haldar, senior vice-president-head commuter & EV business and head corporate brand & media, TVS Motor Company, said, “The input tax credit (ITC) that dealers have they will be able carry forward and we are actively reaching out to them. The dealers and retailers are very happy with the GST change. We operate with a very lean stock margin, so there is no carrying forward of old stock.”