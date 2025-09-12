Asian stock markets rise mid-morning on Fed rate-cut hopes, corporate developments

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index has risen by approximately 1.6%. Technology companies and financial services firms are leading the gains, with investors feeling encouraged by signs of policy support and easing geopolitical tensions.

In China, the Shanghai Composite is trading higher, lifted by optimism over upcoming government measures aimed at stimulating economic growth and stabilizing markets amid external uncertainties.

Southeast Asian markets, including Singapore and South Korea, are also trading in positive territory, as hopes of lower U.S. interest rates prompt capital flows toward emerging markets.

Indian Markets

India’s stock market has opened the day on a positive note, extending the recent upward trend. As of mid-morning, the Nifty 50 index is trading above the 25,100 level, while the Sensex has gained more than 300 points.

The Information Technology (IT) sector is outperforming, with Infosys leading the gains. The stock has risen by over 1% following the announcement of a ₹18,000 crore share buyback program. This move has been interpreted as a signal of strong financial health and confidence in future growth prospects.

Other sectors showing strength include consumer goods, pharmaceuticals, and select banking stocks, which have responded well to the positive market sentiment.

The market breadth is positive, with advancing stocks significantly outnumbering decliners, indicating broad participation by investors across sectors.

The Indian rupee is slightly stronger, trading at around ₹88.40 per U.S. dollar. This reflects improved investor sentiment and a slight reversal from recent depreciation trends, as expectations of a Fed rate cut increase capital inflows toward emerging markets.

Global Economic Factors

The positive trend in Asian and Indian stock markets is supported by the anticipation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will reduce interest rates in its next policy meeting. Recent U.S. economic data, including slower job growth and stable inflation rates, suggest that a rate cut is likely to help stimulate the economy. Investors view this as a positive development for emerging markets, as it could reduce capital costs and encourage foreign investment flows into India and other Asian markets.