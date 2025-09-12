HIRE Act: Why it makes outsourcing less attractive for US companies

The legislation defines “outsourcing payments” broadly to cover any premium, fee, royalty, service charge, or other business payment made to a foreign entity for labour or services benefiting US consumers—directly or indirectly. The inclusion of “indirectly” is crucial, as it aims to block attempts by US firms to reroute services or disguise delivery models to avoid the tax. Similarly, the term “foreign person” includes any individual or entity that is not a US person, thereby extending the law’s reach to virtually all offshore service providers. Making such payments non-deductible would mean not only the 25% excise tax but also additional federal and state levies layered on top.

The HIRE Act also empowers the US Treasury to issue regulations to curb avoidance or abuse via related parties, controlled foreign corporations, intermediaries, or transfer pricing arrangements. It further introduces a reporting requirement for US taxpayers making outsourcing payments. Corporate officers must certify the accuracy of these returns under penalty of perjury. Non-compliance carries steep consequences: the penalty for failing to pay outsourcing tax is 50% over the unpaid 25%, making avoidance prohibitively costly. If enacted, the law would apply to payments made after December 31, 2025—leaving only a narrow window for US corporations and their Indian partners to revisit contracts, delivery models, transfer pricing, and compliance structures.

The bill also links taxation to domestic priorities. All revenues collected from the outsourcing excise tax would flow into a Domestic Workforce Fund, earmarked for workforce development, retraining displaced workers, supporting apprenticeships, and financing state-level employment programs. Thus, the HIRE Act is designed not only to discourage offshoring but also to directly fund onshore job creation.

For Indian IT and back-office businesses, the HIRE Act represents a major risk to their most lucrative market. At the same time, it underscores the need to move beyond reliance on labour cost arbitrage. To stay competitive, Indian firms must accelerate their transition to value-added services such as digital transformation, cloud computing, data analytics, and AI—areas less vulnerable to outsourcing restrictions.