India, EU aiming to conclude free trade agreement by end of 2025

NEW DELHI: India and the European Union (EU) are aiming to conclude negotiations for a free trade agreement (FTA) by the end of this year, with both sides emphasizing the need for a mutually beneficial deal.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the two sides were working to forge a “win-win partnership” through a durable trade pact, while addressing the 65th Annual Session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA).

Maroš Šefčovič, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, echoed similar sentiments, stressing that despite persistent disagreements, both sides were aligned on the goal. “We are now maximising our efforts to finalise negotiations by the end of the year, as agreed by European Commission President von der Leyen and Prime Minister Modi. We are striving to put in place an economically meaningful, win-win package that brings real added value to businesses and consumers both in Europe and in India,” Šefčovič said.

He described the prospective agreement as “ground-breaking,” adding that it could help the global economy navigate turbulent geopolitical and trade conditions. Goyal, meanwhile, underlined the importance of striking a balanced deal. “Every agreement has some give-and-take to make it balanced,” he said.