Adani Power to invest $3 billion in 2,400 MW power plant in Bihar

CHENNAI: Adani Power, part of the Adani Group, announced on Saturday that it will build a large 2,400 MW power plant in Bihar. The project will cost around US$3 billion (about ₹26,482 crore) and is planned to be set up at Pirpainti in Bhagalpur district.
The new power plant will use advanced ultra super-critical technology, which is more efficient and environmentally friendly than older coal-based plants. This will help Bihar get more reliable electricity while using less coal and producing fewer emissions.
Adani Power has signed a 25-year Power Supply Agreement (PSA) with Bihar State Power Generation Company Ltd (BSPGCL). Under this agreement, Adani Power will supply electricity from the plant directly to the Bihar state power company. This will help meet the rising demand for power in both homes and industries across Bihar.
The project is expected to create many jobs, especially during construction, and boost the local economy in Bhagalpur and nearby areas.
This investment is part of India’s larger plan to improve power infrastructure and move toward cleaner energy. The use of ultra super-critical technology will help make power generation more efficient and less polluting.
Construction is set to start in the coming months, and both Adani Power and BSPGCL have committed to completing the project on time while following all environmental and safety regulations.
This project will play a key role in ensuring that Bihar has a steady supply of electricity in the years ahead, helping both industrial growth and daily power needs for people in the state.