Centre directs pharma firms to revise MRPs after GST rate cut on drugs, medical devices

NEW DELHI: The Centre has directed drug and medical device manufacturers to immediately revise maximum retail prices (MRPs) to reflect the reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on formulations, effective September 22.

The decision follows recommendations made at the 56th meeting of the GST Council, which rationalised tax structures, including lowering GST rates on several essential drugs and formulations.

According to an office memorandum, manufacturers and marketing companies must ensure that the benefit of the tax cut is passed on to consumers from September 22. Companies have been asked to issue revised or supplementary price lists in Form V/VI to dealers, retailers, state drug controllers and the government, indicating the revised MRPs.