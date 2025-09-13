Govt seeks monthly price reports after GST rate cuts from September 22

CHENNAI: The Indian government has directed businesses to submit monthly reports on the maximum retail price (MRP) of 54 essential consumer goods, starting from September 22, 2025. This step is aimed at ensuring that the benefits of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts are passed on to consumers and to prevent any unfair price increases by companies.
The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has instructed Central GST field offices through a Friday notification to closely monitor price changes for items such as butter, thermometers, toys, and other commonly used goods. Companies must provide detailed, brand-wise comparisons of MRPs before and after the GST changes. These reports are to be submitted to the CBIC by the 20th of each month for the next six months.
This move follows the government’s significant GST overhaul, effective from September 22, which reduced tax rates on nearly 400 items. Under the new structure, most goods will now fall under two tax slabs—5 percent and 18 percent —while luxury and sin goods will attract a 40 percent rate.
In addition to the monthly reporting requirement, businesses are mandated to display the revised price lists for consumer durables, automobiles, and other products on the official GST portal before the September 22 deadline. This measure aims to enhance transparency and enable consumers to understand the exact price reductions they are entitled to following the GST rate cuts.
Retail market experts say that the government’s proactive steps underline its focus on protecting consumer interests, ensuring transparency in pricing, and maintaining market stability as the new GST regime takes effect.