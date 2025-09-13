Govt seeks monthly price reports after GST rate cuts from September 22

CHENNAI: The Indian government has directed businesses to submit monthly reports on the maximum retail price (MRP) of 54 essential consumer goods, starting from September 22, 2025. This step is aimed at ensuring that the benefits of the recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate cuts are passed on to consumers and to prevent any unfair price increases by companies.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has instructed Central GST field offices through a Friday notification to closely monitor price changes for items such as butter, thermometers, toys, and other commonly used goods. Companies must provide detailed, brand-wise comparisons of MRPs before and after the GST changes. These reports are to be submitted to the CBIC by the 20th of each month for the next six months.