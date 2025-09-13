Hindustan Unilever cuts prices on key products following GST reforms

CHENNAI: Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), one of India’s leading consumer goods companies, has announced price reductions on several popular products in response to recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms. The changes will take effect from September 22, 2025, and the newly priced products will soon be available in retail outlets across the country.

REVISED PRICES

Personal Care Products:

Dove Shampoo (180 ml): Previously priced at ₹165, the new price is ₹145, marking a reduction of ₹20 (about 12%).

Lux Soap (100 gm): The price has been cut from ₹35 to ₹30, a drop of ₹5 (around 14%).

Lifebuoy Soap (125 gm): Now priced at ₹28 instead of ₹33, a reduction of ₹5 (approximately 15%).

Food & Beverages:

Kissan Jam (500 gm): The price has decreased from ₹160 to ₹140, a reduction of ₹20 (roughly 12.5%).

Horlicks (1 kg): Now available at ₹350, down from ₹390, giving a ₹40 discount (around 10.3%).

Beverages:

Bru Coffee (100 gm): The new price is ₹160, reduced from ₹180, a ₹20 drop (about 11.1%).

These price reductions are a result of the GST Council’s decision to lower tax rates on personal care and food products from 18% to 5%, effective September 22, 2025. The government also mandated that companies inform consumers about such price changes to ensure greater transparency.

A Hindustan Unilever spokesperson said, “We are focused on providing value to consumers by adjusting our prices in line with the recent GST reforms, while maintaining the quality of our products.”

Consumers can expect the revised price stocks to be widely available in stores in the coming weeks, providing much-needed relief ahead of the festive season. This strategic move by HUL is seen as a significant step toward making essential consumer goods more affordable and stimulating market demand.