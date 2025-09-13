'Timely step': Mutual funds association Amfi welcomes reforms announced by Sebi

MUMBAI: The mutual funds lobby Amfi has welcomed the slew of reforms that Sebi has announced to increase the penetration of mutual funds by way of offering cash incentives to first-time woman investors as well as allowing fund houses' investments in Reits as equity.

Amfi said the new incentive structures to expand mutual fund penetration beyond the top 30 cities and among women investors align closely with its financial inclusion objectives.

“The reduction in the maximum exit load from 5% to 3% further reinforces Sebi’s commitment to investor protection and transparency, while the reclassification of Reits as equity for mutual fund investments is also a timely step that will enhance diversification opportunities and support the growth of real estate as an investible asset class.

“Taken together, these initiatives will broaden investor participation, strengthen the long-term health of the mutual fund industry, and strike a thoughtful balance between regulatory rigor, investor protection, and ease of doing business,” Amfi chief executive Venkat Chalasani told TNIE on Saturday.

He further said incentivising first-time women investors in mutual funds will go a long way in increasing their participation, which will help them build their savings as well.

Sebi after the latest board meeting held on Friday announced many steps to facilitate enhanced investor protection and financial inclusion in the mutual fund space.

The measures include a more transparent and sustainable incentive structure for MF distributors, towards which the board decided to reduce maximum permissible exit load from 5% to 3%; revise the incentive structure for distributors for new inflows from B-30 cities; and an incentive structure for distributors for on-boarding new women investors.