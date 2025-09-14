Government reopens PLI window for white goods amid GST reforms to boost sales

NEW DELHI: The government has reopened the application window for the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for white goods, covering air conditioners and LED lights, to attract additional investments into the sector.

The 30-day window will remain open from September 15 to October 14, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) said in a statement on Thursday.

“The application window for the PLI Scheme for White Goods (ACs and LED Lights) is being reopened based on the appetite of the industry to invest more under the Scheme, which is an outcome of the growing market and confidence generated due to manufacturing of key components,” DPIIT said.

The reopening comes under the same terms and conditions as the original notification of April 2021 and subsequent guidelines, the ministry clarified.

Both new applicants and existing beneficiaries of the scheme will be eligible to apply, provided they meet the prescribed eligibility criteria and adhere to the investment schedules.

However, new applicants approved in this fourth round will be eligible for incentives only for the remainder of the scheme’s tenure—two years in most cases.

Existing beneficiaries seeking to shift to higher investment categories may receive support for one or two years, depending on their current grouping.

So far, 83 companies with committed investments of Rs 10,406 crore have been selected under the scheme.