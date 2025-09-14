How to make sense of the Infosys buyback offer

Not long ago, Infosys was the darling of the stock market, a beacon of success in the late 90s and early 2000s technology boom. It was a pioneer in corporate governance, setting new standards by publishing quarterly results before it was a regulatory requirement. The company's management, with their unwavering dedication, created unprecedented shareholder value for early and new investors over the next two decades. The company's stock market performance, a testament to its success, saw an unprecedented momentum in the share price. However, this momentum has slowed in recent years, with the share price remaining unchanged over the past three years.

Over the past few days, the Infosys share price has inched up following the company's announcement of its largest buyback of shares. When a company offers to repurchase its own shares, it indicates that it has surplus cash on its balance sheet. The intention is to return the money to shareholders. It may sound like a noble idea, as selling your shares can yield a premium over the prevailing market price. If you hold them, you receive the benefit of higher earnings per share as the company extinguishes the shares bought back in the offer. Either way, it is a positive move for the share price in the short-term. Despite that, there is barely any jump or enthusiasm among investors.

As a shareholder of Infosys, you may wonder about what lies ahead. That is primarily because today's prices are a function of tomorrow's profits. Infosys is not making losses. However, the expected growth in revenue and profit is no longer as spectacular as it was in the past. Indian technology companies, such as Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys, generate a substantial amount of free cash flow. They invest the money they make in people. They hire smart engineering graduates or train science graduates to become coders, analysts, and consultants. As their business is to service other businesses in the US and other global markets, these companies spend resources in expanding their reach across large Fortune 500 companies.