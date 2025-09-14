IPO ahoy! 13 issues hitting the street this week eyeing Rs 8,700 crore fundraise

MUMBAI: After a slow August and a muted September so far, the IPO market is gearing up for a busy week, reminiscent of July, which saw record collections of over Rs 27,000 crore. This week, 13 companies are expected to launch their primary issues, aiming to raise nearly Rs 8,700 crore.

Had Tata Capital proceeded with its mega issue of around Rs 18,000 crore as mandated by the Reserve Bank, September would have set a new record. So far, the month has seen only six mainboard issues, but the coming week will feature as many as a dozen. Issuers are rushing to the market as SEBI approvals will lapse by September 30, after which they will have to wait at least three months.

“Those tapping the primary market this week are Park Medi World (Rs 1,260 crore), Jain Resource Recycling (Rs 1,250 crore), Saatvik Green Energy (Rs 1,100 crore), Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers (Rs 745 crore), Seshaasai Technologies (Rs 700 crore), iValue Infosolutions (Rs 600 crore), Euro Pratik Sales (Rs 450 crore), Atlanta Electricals (Rs 600 crore), Solar World Energy Solutions (Rs 600 crore), Ciel HR Services (Rs 400 crore), GK Energy (Rs 500 crore), Ganesh Consumer Products (Rs 350 crore), and Jinkushal Industries (Rs 125 crore),” merchant bankers told TNIE.

All these companies are expected to announce their price bands in the week beginning September 15 and plan to launch their IPOs before September 30, they added.

So far in September, six mainboard issues collectively raised Rs 3,464 crore, led by Urban Company’s Rs 1,900 crore issue, which became the most oversubscribed at 103 times. Others included Vikran Engineering (Rs 772 crore), Amanta Healthcare (Rs 126 crore), Anlon Healthcare (Rs 121 crore), Sringar House of Mangalsutra (Rs 401 crore), and Dev Accelerator’s Rs 143.4 crore issue.

October is expected to see mega issues hitting the market, led by Tata Capital, which has received special RBI dispensation to launch its nearly Rs 18,000 crore IPO at a valuation of around Rs 1.75 trillion before Diwali on October 20.

Next week, Anantam Highway Invit (Alpha Alternatives), Epack Prefab Technologies, Pranav Construction, and Trualt Bioenergy are likely to announce price bands between September 22 and 30, with launches slated for the end of September or early October. Together, these companies aim to raise nearly Rs 10,000 crore, having already secured SEBI clearance.

This pipeline adds to a strong year for IPOs. So far, 55 mainboard issues have hit the market, raising nearly Rs 75,000 crore, following a robust 2024 when 91 public issues mobilised Rs 1.6 trillion, supported by strong retail participation, a booming economy, and high private capital expenditure.