Know why your income tax refund is getting delayed

It is now a known fact that income tax refunds are quick and fast, thanks to the use of technology by the tax department. It usually takes 4-5 weeks for the refunds to be credited to the account of the taxpayer. However, if you have not received the refunds during this duration, it is likely that there are discrepancies in your income tax return. You should check email for any notification from the IT department regarding the refund.

Let us explore the reasons behind these delays and shed light on the steps taxpayers can take to expedite the process.

Delayed verification of ITR

One of the primary reasons for delayed income tax refunds is when the filed return is not verified. After filing the return, it is crucial to complete the verification process. The Tax Department only initiates the processing of returns once they have been verified. If you have filed your return but neglected to verify it, the refund issuance process will not commence.

Mismatch

Another common reason for refund delays is the mismatch between the tax amounts claimed in the returns and the information reflected in Form 26AS. Form 26AS is a statement that contains details of taxes deducted on behalf of the taxpayer by various entities. If you have claimed credit for taxes paid, but the figures in Form 26AS do not align with those in your returns, the Tax Department will raise a query.