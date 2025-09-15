Bank credit seen growing at 11-12 per cent following government, regulatory support

MUMBAI: Bank credit is seen growing 11–12% this fiscal after a slower first half (around 10%), owing to government and regulatory support, and a pick-up in consumption in the second half, primarily driven by the GST rate cuts that will take effect from next Monday.

In a report, Crisil Ratings said Monday, if it does indeed grow at 11-12% that will be a notch higher than the last fiscal and above the decadal average growth as well.

Retail credit will gain the most and drive the overall credit growth, while other segments will be largely range-bound, the report said, adding that the lingering global uncertainties could affect these estimates.

Bank credit growth in the first quarter was muted at 10.3% because of a slower-than-expected revival in retail demand, continuing caution on unsecured lending and substitution by corporate bonds stemming from faster transmission of the repo rate cuts in the market.

In the second half, however, credit growth is expected to pick up as the composite effect of government and regulatory stimuli plays out, the report notes.