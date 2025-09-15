Brokerages' margin trade funding books swell 2.3x to cross Rs 1 trillion mark in August

MUMBAI: Even as banks have been facing tepid credit demand from most key sectors, with the incremental lending adding up only about 10% so far this fiscal, there was a silver lining for harried lenders. Brokerages, which have been borrowing heavily to oil their margin trade funding (MTF) book, jumped more than 2.3 times on-year in August to cross the Rs 1 trillion-mark for the first time.

This comes even as the market was muted in the month with heavy selloff by foreign funds as well as the Sebi curbs on margin funding in the derivatives segment since last November when the regulator massively increased the upfront payment by retail investors.

According to the data brokerages shared with exchanges, at the end of August, their MTF books, which in turn indicates banks’ exposure to brokerages, stood at Rs 1,00,306 crore, which is more than 2.3x the book size in the year-ago period.

If we look at a longer period, this growth is much bigger: in the pandemic-hit March 2020, the MTF book was a pale shadow of this at a low Rs 3,200 crore.