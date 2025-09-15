CBDT extends ITR filing deadline for AY 2025-26 by one day

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday extended the due date for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2025-26 by one more day, giving taxpayers time until September 16, 2025 to complete their filings.

The ITR filing deadline, originally set for July 31, 2025, had earlier been extended to September 15. The latest extension comes as the Income Tax Department carries out utility updates on the e-filing portal, which will remain in maintenance mode between 12:00 AM and 2:30 AM on September 16. The extension is expected to provide relief to taxpayers facing last-minute technical glitches on the portal.

Meanwhile, 7.3 crore+ ITRs were filed till 15th Sept 2025, surpassing last year’s 7.28 crore, the Income Tax Department said on Monday.

“We extend our gratitude to taxpayers and tax professionals for helping us reach this milestone, and urge all those who haven't filed ITR for AY 2025-26 to file their returns,” the department said in a post on social media on Monday.

However, chartered accountants and tax experts reported sluggishness on the e-filing portal, with many users facing difficulties in downloading forms and statements such as the Annual Information Statement (AIS).

In response, the department issued instructions to users on how to troubleshoot. It said that access issues may sometimes arise due to local system or browser settings, advising taxpayers to delete temporary files and clear browser cache and cookies. “To assist taxpayers with ITR filing, tax payments and other related services, our helpdesk is functioning on a 24x7 basis. We are providing support through calls, live chats, WebEx sessions and Twitter/X,” the department said.

Despite this, several social media users complained about non-responsive helpdesk services.