Healthcare providers' body demands immediate restoration of cashless services by Star Health Insurance

CHENNAI: The Association of Healthcare Providers of India (AHPI) has demanded the immediate restoration of cashless services by Star Health Insurance to policy holders.

The association said in a statement on Monday that the insurer has suspended cashless services “in arbitrary manner” to many members of the top hospital body. Hospitals and nursing homes that are part of Indian Medical Association Hospital Board also shared the same concerns.

AHPI said that many hospitals are facing an alarming situation as they have to manage irate and distressed patients who are suddenly denied the most basic facility of cashless treatment.

The association also alleged that the insurer has slowed down or stopped the empanelment of new hospitals, denying patients wider access to cashless services. This dual policy of suspension and refusal to empanel is creating unnecessary hardship for patients, it said.