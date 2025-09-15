India adopts techno-legal path for AI safety: Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

NEW DELHI: India has chosen a different path on artificial intelligence (AI) safety compared to many other countries in the world, said Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday. The minister, while speaking at the launch of the AI Viksit Bharat Roadmap, also explained that while several nations see AI safety mainly as a legal challenge, India is following a techno-legal approach.

"On AI safety, we have taken a very different approach. Many parts of the world treat AI safety as a legal challenge—they want to pass a law and believe that safety will follow. We have taken a techno-legal approach. Our AI Safety Institute is a virtual network of institutions, each working on a specific challenge. For example, IIT Jodhpur is working on detecting deepfakes, and its algorithms today can detect them with very high accuracy," said the minister.

He further added that India’s approach prioritizes innovation over strict regulation. This is in contrast to Europe and many other parts of the world, where the focus is on laws and regulatory bodies.