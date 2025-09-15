India’s textile and apparel exports fall 2.73% in August

CHENNAI: India’s textile and apparel exports contracted by 2.73% in August 2025 compared to the same month last year, declining to $2,931.39 million from $3,013.76 million in August 2024, according to data released by the Confederation of Indian Textile Industry (CITI) on Monday.

Exports of jute manufactures and carpets registered sharp year-on-year declines of 8.35% and 7.22%, respectively. Carpet exports to the US fell from $128.48 million in August 2024 to $119.21 million this year. Exports of cotton yarn, handloom products and related categories also dropped to $985.18 million in August 2025, compared with $1,008.61 million a year earlier.

On the other hand, cumulative exports of textiles and apparel between April and August 2025 grew 2.52% compared with the same period last year. Apparel exports alone rose 5.78% during this five-month period.

India also witnessed a 21.32% rise in imports of cotton (raw and waste) in August 2025 compared to August 2024. During April–August 2025, imports of these products surged 48.75% year-on-year.

The Indian textile industry has been reeling under steep tariffs by the US, which is its largest market. Tariffs on textile exports to the US stand at nearly 60%.