IndiGo to launch direct flight to Athens with India’s first Airbus A321XLR in early 2026

IndiGo on Monday announced Athens as the inaugural destination to be served by its first Airbus A321XLR aircraft. The airline is all set to bring home India’s first A321XLR by the end of 2025 and begin six weekly direct flights to Athens by early January 2026, subject to regulatory approval.

This will also make IndiGo the only Indian carrier to offer direct flights between India and Greece. On receipt of the appropriate approvals, IndiGo intends to connect Athens to both Delhi and Mumbai, with operations of three frequencies per week on both routes.

IndiGo stated that the new connection promises to be a great enabler of the growing leisure travel as well as MICE and wedding tourism between the two countries, while also further strengthening IndiGo’s footprint in Europe.