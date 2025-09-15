Maruti's new mid-size SUV Victoris to go on sale at starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has priced its new SUV Victoris at a starting range of Rs 10,49,900 that goes up to Rs 19,98,900 for the top-end strong hybrid option. The price was announced after the GST Council slashed the GST rate on larger SUVs (GST plus cess) from 48% to a flat 40% rate.
Prices of the CNG option start at Rs 11,49,900. Sales of the new SUV will commence from September 22.
The country’s largest carmaker had launched Victoris earlier this month as it aims to clinch the top spot in the highly contested mid-size SUV segment, a market long dominated by Hyundai’s bestselling model Creta. Victoris will also be exported to over 100 countries.
Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We have received an incredible response for the VICTORIS ever since its launch earlier this month…Armed with versatile powertrain options that are tailored for adventurous and environmentally responsible buyers of today, the VICTORIS is powered by high-end technologies such as Strong Hybrid, ALLGRIP Select, S-CNG and Smart Hybrid.”
The SUV will be available at Maruti Suzuki ARENA showrooms. It comes with 21 variants and a choice of 10 colour options (three dual tone and seven monotone colours).
Building on its recent momentum with entry-level SUVs like the Fronx and Brezza, Maruti Suzuki has seen its SUV share of total sales nearly triple in four years -- from about 9% in FY 2020-21 to nearly 28% in FY 2024-25. The mid-size SUV market currently stands at around 950,000 units per year, accounting for about 40% of overall SUV sales in India. The Hyundai Creta remains the segment leader despite increased competition.
Maruti Suzuki believes that Victoris, with its segment-first features, multiple powertrain options, and a Bharat NCAP 5-star safety rating, is well-positioned for success.
Victoris is Maruti Suzuki’s first model equipped with Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), and the company invested approximately ₹1,240 crore in its development. The SUV will be available with petrol (Strong Hybrid), ALLGRIP Select (4x4), and S-CNG powertrain options, including a segment-first underbody CNG tank.