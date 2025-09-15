Maruti's new mid-size SUV Victoris to go on sale at starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) has priced its new SUV Victoris at a starting range of Rs 10,49,900 that goes up to Rs 19,98,900 for the top-end strong hybrid option. The price was announced after the GST Council slashed the GST rate on larger SUVs (GST plus cess) from 48% to a flat 40% rate.

Prices of the CNG option start at Rs 11,49,900. Sales of the new SUV will commence from September 22.

The country’s largest carmaker had launched Victoris earlier this month as it aims to clinch the top spot in the highly contested mid-size SUV segment, a market long dominated by Hyundai’s bestselling model Creta. Victoris will also be exported to over 100 countries.

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We have received an incredible response for the VICTORIS ever since its launch earlier this month…Armed with versatile powertrain options that are tailored for adventurous and environmentally responsible buyers of today, the VICTORIS is powered by high-end technologies such as Strong Hybrid, ALLGRIP Select, S-CNG and Smart Hybrid.”