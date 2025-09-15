Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran urges industry, government to join hands on AI

NEW DELHI: Tata Sons Executive Chairman N. Chandrasekaran on Monday said that India is at a key moment where it has a great opportunity to use AI to make a big difference for the country.

Chandrasekaran, speaking at the release of the report on the roadmap for AI for Viksit Bharat, also mentioned that the industry and society at large have to work together in leveraging AI.

“We are at an inflection point where we have an enormous opportunity to embrace AI to make a huge impact for our country,” said the Tata Chairman.

Chandrasekaran also highlighted that the country needs to get AI to work for every sector—be it financial services, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, or any of the other sectors.

According to him, in every sector, fully vertically integrated AI solutions are needed to deliver economic growth and prosperity. He also called for empowering the youth of the country with the right skills and creating opportunities for entrepreneurship.