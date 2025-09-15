Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran urges industry, government to join hands on AI

NEW DELHI: Tata Sons Executive Chairman N. Chandrasekaran on Monday said that India is at a key moment where it has a great opportunity to use AI to make a big difference for the country.
Chandrasekaran, speaking at the release of the report on the roadmap for AI for Viksit Bharat, also mentioned that the industry and society at large have to work together in leveraging AI.
“We are at an inflection point where we have an enormous opportunity to embrace AI to make a huge impact for our country,” said the Tata Chairman.
Chandrasekaran also highlighted that the country needs to get AI to work for every sector—be it financial services, pharmaceuticals, advanced manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, or any of the other sectors.
According to him, in every sector, fully vertically integrated AI solutions are needed to deliver economic growth and prosperity. He also called for empowering the youth of the country with the right skills and creating opportunities for entrepreneurship.
We must also enable all our small and medium enterprises to take full advantage of the power of AI to deliver value, jobs, and economic growth,” said Chandrasekaran.
He said he was privileged to have had the opportunity to work as part of the Expert Council that developed the insights and recommendations for the roadmap.
He advocated for skilling and creating employment opportunities for all the youth in the country in the AI-driven world of this century. He also emphasized the need to solve basic issues—be it healthcare, education, or others—across every stratum of society, thereby creating opportunities, empowerment, and reducing existing inequalities.
“In order to do that, the government, the industry, and society at large have to work together in the leveraging of AI,” said Chandrasekaran.